CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens re-sign CB Kevon…

Ravens re-sign CB Kevon Seymour for 2022 season

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed cornerback Kevon Seymour for the 2022 season.

The team announced the move Monday.

Seymour played nine games this season and made his first two starts since the 2017 season as the Ravens secondary was decimated by injuries. He also had the first sack of his career.

Seymour began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills in 2016. After that, he spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. This was his first season with the Ravens.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up