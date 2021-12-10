CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Ravens offensive lineman Mekari ruled out against Cleveland

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 10:38 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Cleveland because of a hand injury.

Mekari left last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh in the second half and did not return.

The Ravens also put cornerback Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve this week, another in a series of significant injuries this season for Baltimore. Mekari’s absence is also a blow for an offensive line that will face the challenge of protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson from the Browns’ pass rush.

Jackson was sacked seven times against the Steelers last weekend.

