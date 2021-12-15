CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Lamar Jackson misses practice with injured ankle

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 1:05 PM

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson would not practice Wednesday, although the star quarterback remains a possibility to play this weekend.

Jackson left last weekend’s loss at Cleveland with a sprained ankle. He was not available to reporters Wednesday the way he usually is. Harbaugh said Jackson is day to day.

The Ravens also were preparing for the arrival of another quarterback. Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Josh Johnson was heading to Baltimore from New York’s practice squad.

Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson against Cleveland and led a comeback that fell short in a 24-22 defeat. Baltimore hosts Green Bay on Sunday.

