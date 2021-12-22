CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Lamar Jackson misses another practice for Ravens

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 5:19 PM

Lamar Jackson did not practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday because of his sprained ankle.

The Ravens practiced indoors without reporters. The team’s injury report listed Jackson as absent, along with receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee), guard Ben Powers (foot) and cornerback Tavon Young (concussion).

The Ravens also put safety Geno Stone, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Chris Board, linebacker Kristian Welch and practice squad tackle David Sharpe on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That brings the number of players the team has on that list to 15, including four from the practice squad.

Baltimore plays at Cincinnati this weekend in a game between the two teams that are tied for first in the AFC North. Jackson missed Sunday’s loss to Green Bay because of his ankle injury. Tyler Huntley filled in and threw for two touchdowns and ran for two.

The Ravens said tight end Nick Boyle (knee), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) were limited at practice.

