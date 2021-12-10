CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Browns sign veteran P Colquitt with Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 10:18 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt on Friday to fill in this week against Baltimore after placing regular Jamie Gillan on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Colquitt, who spent 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, was released by Atlanta earlier this week. He averaged a career-best 47.7 yards per punt in six games.

Colquitt was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs. His younger brother, Britton, punted for the Browns from 2016-18.

The 39-year-old Colquitt will handle punting and holding duties against the AFC North-leading Ravens. The Browns placed Gillan and Anthony Walker Jr. on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

They can only be eligible to play if they’re asymptomatic and have two negative tests in a 24-hour period. Teams must activate players by 4 p.m. Saturday.

A third-round pick in 2005 by the Chiefs, Colquitt was with the team until 2019 and won a Super Bowl. He also punted for Pittsburgh and Jacksonville before his short stint with the Falcons.

The Browns (6-6) also could be without tight end David Njoku on Sunday against the Ravens (8-4). The team’s leader in yards receiving was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

