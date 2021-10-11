Coronavirus News: Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Merck asks FDA to approve pill | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens' Watkins leaves with…

Ravens’ Watkins leaves with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore receiver Sammy Watkins left Monday night’s game against Indianapolis late in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was questionable to return.

Watkins did not come back for Baltimore’s first possession of the second half. The Ravens also lost offensive lineman Ben Cleveland to a knee injury in the second quarter.

Watkins had two catches for 35 yards before exiting. The Ravens’ backfield has already been decimated by season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and the receiving corps has been without rookie Rashod Bateman, a first-round draft pick.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

General Ray Odierno: An appreciation

Ray Odierno, former Army chief of staff, dies of cancer at 67

GAO finds agencies mostly managed telework network security with a few holes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up