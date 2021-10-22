Coronavirus News: Alexandria schools launch testing program | Pfizer says vaccine more than 90% effective for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens rule out Murray,…

Ravens rule out Murray, Watkins for Cincinnati game

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out running back Latavius Murray and receiver Sammy Watkins for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

Murray has an ankle injury from last weekend’s win over the Chargers. Watkins missed that game and still has a thigh issue.

Center Bradley Bozeman (back), linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) are questionable after being limited in practice this week.

For Cincinnati, cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (illness) are questionable.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up