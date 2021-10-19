Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Ravens put offensive tackle Stanley on injured reserve

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 2:37 PM

The Baltimore Ravens put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve Tuesday.

Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year.

“At this point in time, my ankle isn’t where it should be,” Stanley said in a statement. “This is the best decision not only for my health, but also for the team long term. I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully healthy in 2022.”

Stanley has been a regular starter for the Ravens since beginning his NFL career in 2016. Baltimore traded tackle Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason for draft picks, obviously not anticipating that Stanley’s recovery would go the way it has.

Still, the Ravens (5-1) have won all five of the games Stanley has missed this season, and they have the best record in the AFC entering Sunday’s matchup with Cincinnati.

“Throughout the last year, I did everything I could to be 100% healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city,” Stanley said. “As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals.”

