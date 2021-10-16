Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens activate rookie WR…

Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from IR

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have activated rookie receiver Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, and he’s eligible to make his NFL debut Sunday.

Bateman, a first-round draft pick, hasn’t played yet for the Ravens because of groin problems. Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

The Ravens also activated offensive lineman Tyre Phillips from IR and elevated running back Le’Veon Bell and tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad.

Baltimore will be without injured receiver Sammy Watkins on Sunday, so the Ravens may need Bateman to make an immediate contribution.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up