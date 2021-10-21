Coronavirus News: CDC signs off expanded booster rollout | Flu shots required at Johns Hopkins | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
OL Brandon Knight says he’s taking a break from football

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 8:05 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brandon Knight says he’s taking a break from football to address his mental health.

Knight went from the Cowboys to Baltimore via waivers this week, but he did not report to the Ravens. In a message on Twitter on Thursday, he thanked the Ravens for the opportunity.

“As of now, I’ve decided to take a break from football to address my mental health,” Knight said. “Although it was a difficult decision, it was a necessary one to be back home with my family. I look forward to returning next season.”

The 24-year-old former Indiana lineman played 21 games for Dallas over two-plus seasons. The Ravens put him on the reserve/did not report list.

