Bridgewater leaves game with concussion, replaced by Lock

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out of the second half against Baltimore because of a concussion.

Bridgewater was replaced Sunday by Drew Lock after halftime with the Ravens leading 17-7.

The 28-year-old Bridgewater was shook up just before halftime on a hit up the middle from Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh. Bridgewater was 7 of 16 for 65 yards and one score.

He beat out Lock for the starting job in camp.

Denver started 3-0 behind Bridgewater, who completed at least 75% of his passes in the first three games of the season. He joined Peyton Manning (2013) as the only QBs in Broncos history to accomplish that feat.

The Broncos are also missing receiver Diontae Spencer, who was ruled out with a chest injury. Spencer was hurt on the play before Bridgewater got hurt.

