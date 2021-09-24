Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Ravens put 4 defensive players on COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 4:20 PM

The Baltimore Ravens put linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston and defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The Ravens play at Detroit on Sunday.

Baltimore also ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed last weekend’s win over Kansas City, with an ankle injury. Defensive end Derek Wolfe, who has dealt with back and hip problems, will not play either.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was back to full participation in practice after missing Thursday because of an illness. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle), who has missed the first two games of the season, was also a full participant. So was safety DeShon Elliott, who had been out of practice because of a concussion.

