Ravens activate Bynes and Williams, sign 2 to practice squad

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 6:22 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Josh Bynes to the 53-man roster and activated defensive lineman Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore also announced Tuesday the signings of safety Jordan Richards and running back Nate McCrary to the practice squad.

Bynes started 16 games for Cincinnati last season and had 99 tackles and a sack. He joined the Ravens’ practice squad earlier this month. Baltimore’s linebacking group took a hit last week when Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston went on the COVID-19 list, and the Ravens put linebacker Daelin Hayes on injured reserve Monday.

McCrary was released by the Ravens earlier this season and signed with Denver. The Broncos — Baltimore’s opponent this weekend — released him last week.

