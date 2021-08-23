CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA fully approves Pfizer | Back-to-school mask rules | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens put Fort on…

Ravens put Fort on injured reserve with torn ACL

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put linebacker L.J. Fort on injured reserve Monday after he injured his knee over the weekend.

Fort left the team’s preseason victory at Carolina on Saturday night in the first half. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that Fort had a torn ACL.

The Ravens also released defensive back Jordan Richards, tackle Andre Smith and wide receiver Michael Dereus.

Fort started eight games for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up