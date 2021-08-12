CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. mandates masks in schools | Status of DC-area hospitals | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Ravens’ Bateman having groin surgery, expected back in Sept

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 5:17 PM

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that rookie receiver Rashod Bateman was set to have groin surgery and should be back sometime in September.

That announcement came a day after Harbaugh said Bateman was expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue problem.

Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens. Baltimore is trying to boost its passing game after finishing last in that department a season ago.

The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.

