CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. reinstates mask mandates | DC-area venues requiring proof of vaccines, negative COVID test | DCPS COVID-19's guidelines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Panthers add veteran help…

Panthers add veteran help at linebacker, sign Josh Bynes

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed Josh Bynes to provide veteran depth at linebacker with projected starter Denzel Perryman expected to miss some time battling an undisclosed injury.

Bynes, 31, started all 16 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals and had 99 tackles, one fumble recovery and a sack.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Bynes has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals during his 10-year NFL career. He has played in 117 games with 63 starts, making 477 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.

Carolina needed help at linebacker with Perryman’s return uncertain and the team being in Indianapolis to scrimmage the Colts this week.

The Panthers also activated safety Lano Hill from the reserve/COVID-19 list and then released him. The team also waived fullback Mikey Daniel.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up