Tackle Fluker signs a 1-year contract with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran tackle D.J. Fluker has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, fortifying an offensive line…

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran tackle D.J. Fluker has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, fortifying an offensive line that had three rookie starters last year.

Fluker has 96 career starts with four teams, including eight for the Baltimore Ravens last year. He has also played for the Seahawks, Giants and Chargers, who made him a first-round pick in 2013.

The Dolphins ranked 29th in yards per rush last year.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.