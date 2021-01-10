CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
The Latest: Ravens-Titans rematch kicks off wild card Day 2

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 12:22 PM

The Latest on wild-card Sunday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST):

12:20 p.m.

It’s Day 2 of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend beginning with a rematch from last year when the Ravens visit the Titans

That’s followed up by the Bears visiting the Saints and the night game pits the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh. The Browns are making their first playoff appearance since 2002.

To advance, the Browns will have to end a 17-game losing streak at Pittsburgh.

In Saturday’s wild card games, the Bills edged the Colts 27-24, the Rams won at Seattle 30-20 and Tampa Bay won at Washington 31-23.

That was the Buccaneers’ first playoff victory since they beat Oakland in Super Bowl 37 on Jan. 26, 2003.

