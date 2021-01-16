CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens QB Lamar Jackson…

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves game with concussion

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the AFC divisional playoff game against Buffalo with a concussion after being tackled near the end zone following a bad snap on the final play of the third quarter on Saturday night.

Facing second-and-10 at the Baltimore 25, center Patrick Mekari snapped the ball over Jackson’s head. The quarterback turned and chased the bouncing ball down inside the 5, turned and quickly threw it away as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had him by the legs, and Trent Murphy down on top of him.

Jackson, who was penalized for grounding, was flat on his back in the end zone where he was attended to by the Ravens’ medical staff. Upon getting up, he jogged up the tunnel.

The team said he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Tyler Huntley, promoted from the practice squad, took over.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Can the SolarWinds incident spur more action, less talk about supply chain security?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up