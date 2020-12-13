CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
The Latest: Browns get starting right guard back vs. Ravens

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 12:17 PM

The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

12:20 p.m.

Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been activated from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Although he never tested positive for the virus, Teller was isolated from his teammates this week after he was in close contact with an infected person outside the Browns. He did not practice but participated in the team’s walk-through Sunday.

Teller’s return will mean Cleveland’s offensive line will be intact as the Browns (9-3) try to close in a playoff berth.

The Browns also waived running back Dontrell Hilliard to make room for Teller on the 53-man roster.

