Cowboys’ Elliott inactive; Stafford will start for Lions

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is inactive against San Francisco with a calf injury the two-time rushing championship has been battling for several weeks. It’s the first game Elliott has missed because of injury in his five-year career.

Cornerbacks are coming back for both teams. Trevon Diggs, Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown are active for the Cowboys after missing time. K’Waun Williams is set to return for the 49ers after being sidelined the past four games with an ankle injury. However, cornerback Jason Verrett was a surprise inactive because of an illness. He wasn’t listed on the injury report.

Diggs, a rookie emerging as the best cornerback for Dallas, missed four games with a broken foot. Awuzie missed seven games early in the season with a hamstring issue that kept him out again last week. Brown has battled a rib injury that sidelined him for three weeks early in the season and the three most recent games as well.

San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel had already been ruled out with a hamstring injury. He played the past three games after missing several weeks. Linebacker Fred Warner was active after being listed as questionable coming off shoulder and neck injuries sustained last week against Washington.

Matthew Stafford will play for the Detroit Lions against the Tennessee Titans. Stafford did not practice all week because of a rib injury that kept him from finishing last week’s loss to Green Bay. Stafford will be without his center Frank Ragnow, who was ruled out Friday with an injured throat.

The Titans are getting back starting cornerback Adoree Jackson for the first time this season. Jackson was placed on injured reserve only hours before the Titans’ season opener Sept. 14, and he has been working his way back from a knee injury ever since.

With starter Alex Smith out because of a right calf injury, NFC East-leading Washington has three quarterbacks active against the Seattle Seahawks. Dwayne Haskins gets the start with Taylor Heinecke backing up and Steven Montez third in line. Washington is also without rookie running back Antonio Gibson (toe) for a second consecutive game.

Seahawks right tackle Brandon Shell is out with an ankle injury. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap is active after being listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Patriots leading rusher Damien Harris is inactive because of an ankle injury. The Dolphins are without their players ranked 1-2-3 in yards receiving: DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring).

Dolphins running backs Matt Breida and Salvon Ahmed are active after being sidelined in recent games.

The Baltimore Ravens will be short-handed on defense against Jacksonville after putting end Calais Campbell and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters on the inactive list.

Campbell and Peters have calf injuries and Smith is bothered by a sore shoulder.

In addition, running back Mark Ingram is a healthy scratch in a game the Ravens need to win to stay relevant in the playoff hunt.

Jacksonville’s inactive list includes starting cornerback Sidney Jones, who has an Achilles tendon issue, and third-string quarterback Jake Luton.

Injuries will keep two key running backs off the field for Houston. Duke Johnson (neck) and former Notre Dame star C.J. Prosise (ankle) were both put on the inactive list after being listed as questionable. David Johnson is expected to get a hefty workload without Prosise or Duke Johnson to split carries.

Houston also deactivated cornerback Phillip Gaines.

All three of Indy’s players listed as questionable — left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) — are active.

Indy punter Rigoberto Sanchez also is active less than three weeks after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Sanchez has not revealed where the cancer was located.

But the Colts will be without linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi. Team officials announced Saturday that he would miss the game because of “COVID-19 related reasons.”

For the Vikings, star linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) misses his third straight game, replaced in the lineup by Todd Davis. Tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) is out for the second consecutive game, elevating Irv Smith Jr. Running back Alexander Mattison, who was listed as questionable after a two-game absence following appendix surgery, returns as Dalvin Cook’s backup.

Two of the Bears’ top three cornerbacks are out, with Buster Skrine (concussion) and Jaylon Johnson (shoulder). Safety Deon Bush (foot) is also out after being listed questionable with Johnson. Two other key players who were listed as questionable, linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder) and tight end Jimmy Graham (hip) are active and in the starting lineup.

___

DETROIT AT TENNESSEE

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Darryl Roberts, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Logan Stenberg, OL Tyrell Crosby, DE Kareem Martin, C Frank Ragnow.

Titans: S Kenny Vaccaro, CB Kristian Fulton, OLB Brooks Reed, RB D’Onta Foreman, C Daniel Munyer, TE Geoff Swaim, DL Larrell Murchison.

___

SEATTLE AT WASHINGTON

Seahawks: RT Brandon Shell, WR Penny Hart, G Phil Haynes, DE Jonathan Bullard, S Damarious Randall

Washington: QB Alex Smith, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Lamar Miller, WR Dontrelle Inman, OL David Steinmetz, LB Cole Holcomb, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

___

NEW ENGLAND AT MIAMI

Patriots: QB Brian Hoyer, WR Donte Moncrief, CB Joejuan Williams, RB Damien Harris, TE Jordan Thomas

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, WR Jakeem Grant, FB Chandler Cox, DE Jason Strowbridge, G Ereck Flowers, TE Mike Gesicki

___

SAN FRANCISCO AT DALLAS

49ers: C Hronnis Grasu, WR Deebo Samuel, CB Jason Verrett, LB Mark Nzeocha.

Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Ben DiNucci, WR Malik Turner, CB Rashard Robinson, DE Bradlee Anae, LB Luke Gifford, DE Ron’Dell Carter.

___

JACKSONVILLE AT BALTIMORE

Jaguars: CB Sidney Jones, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Quincy Williams, DT Daniel Ross, QB Jake Luton.

Ravens: DE Calais Campbell, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Marcus Peters, RB Mark Ingram, LB Kristian Welch, DE Jihad Ward, C Trystan Colon-Castillo.

___

HOUSTON at INDIANAPOLIS

Texans: QB Josh McCown, RB C.J. Prosise, RB Duke Johnson, CB Phillip Gaines, CB John Reid, OL Charlie Heck, DT Andrew Brown

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, WR DeMichael Harris, OL Will Holden, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Tremon Smith

___

CHICAGO at MINNESOTA

Bears: CB Buster Skrine, S Deon Bush, CB Jaylon Johnson, RB Artavis Pierce, T Lachavious Simmons

Vikings: WR/KR K.J. Osborn, CB Dylan Mabin, LB Eric Kendricks, T Oli Udoh, TE Kyle Rudolph, TE Hale Hentges

___

TAMPA BAY at ATLANTA

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, K Greg Joseph, TE Antony Auclair, WR Justin Watson, DL Khalil Davis

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Darqueze Dennard, S Ricardo Allen, OT John Wetzel, DT Marlon Davidson

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

