Ravens place Judon, Queen, 5 others on Reserve/COVID 19 list

The Associated Press

November 3, 2020, 6:40 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have added seven players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort.

Linebackers Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser were also put on the COVID list Tuesday, along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Terrell Bonds.

The Ravens placed cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Humphrey has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. Baltimore has not yet addressed the status of the other seven players.

The Ravens are operating under intense protocol this week. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that all team meetings will be held virtually leading up to Sunday’s game.

Also Tuesday, the Ravens placed offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Tyre Phillips on injured reserve. Both players have ankle injuries, with Stanley slated to undergo season-ending surgery after being carted off the field in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh.

