DE Zach Sieler plans to stay with Dolphins and remain in RV

MIAMI (AP) — In more ways than one, Zach Sieler is staying put.

The Miami Dolphins defensive end says he’ll keep living in his recreational vehicle after receiving a contract extension through 2023 as a reward for his breakout season. The deal was announced Monday.

Sieler is 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, but he says his RV is big enough. The 35-footer is 10 feet wide with two slideouts, and he parks it in a campground, surrounded by vacationing families.

“I love it,” Sieler said. “I’m happy with what I’ve got. It’s perfect for me; it’s simple. Most of my time is spent at the team facility anyway. I don’t see any point in anything else for now.”

Sieler is one of the more surprising contributors to this year’s surprising surge by the Dolphins (6-3). He was a seventh-round pick out of Ferris State in 2018 by the Baltimore Ravens, who released him twice before Miami acquired him in late 2019.

He’s now playing two-thirds of the snaps for the Dolphins’ much-improved defense, and had two tackles for loss in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I just want to go out there each week and play my best,” he said. “This organization is great.”

While Sieler said there’s no need to upgrade his residence, he does plan to use some of his new contract to invest in his wild hog and alligator hunting business in central Florida. It’s advertised as largest free-range, private land gator hunting outfitter in the state.

“We’ll keep classing it up,” Sieler said. “We’ve put a barn out there; we’ve got new buggies. We want to take more people in on weekends and make it a better and better operation. It’s just like with football — keep growing every week.”

