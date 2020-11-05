Colts begin challenging 4-game stretch by hosting Ravens

BALTIMORE (5-2) at INDIANAPOLIS (5-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS OPENING LINE — Ravens by 3 1/2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

BALTIMORE (5-2) at INDIANAPOLIS (5-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 3-3-1; Colts 4-3

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 10-5

LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Colts 23-16 on Dec. 23, 2017 in Baltimore

LAST WEEK — Ravens lost to Steelers 28-24; Colts beat Lions 41-21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 5; Colts No. 11

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (7), PASS (10).

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (25), PASS (11).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Baltimore has won a league-high nine straight road games, including all three this season. … The Ravens have scored 20 or more points in 30 consecutive games, matching Denver’s NFL record from 2012-14. … Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has helped the Ravens rush for 100 or more yards in 30 straight games, tied with Carolina (2014-16) for the league’s third-longest streak since the 1970 merger. … Jackson has rushed for 1,617 yards since 2019, the most by any NFL quarterback. … Mark Andrews has the most TD receptions (15) by a tight end over the past two seasons. … Orlando Brown Jr. will start at left tackle for Baltimore, moving from the right side to replace 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, who sustained a season-ending ankle injury last week. … Former Jaguars teammates Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue have been reunited in Baltimore after a recent trade with Minnesota. If Ngakoue plays, it would be his second game against the Colts this season. … The Ravens have forced a turnover in a league-best 20 straight games but will be without All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. …Baltimore has 18 sacks in the last four games and is No. 5 in the league with 24. … Indianapolis has won five of six overall and all three home games this season. … The Colts are 6-0 when Baltimore visits Indy. … Sunday’s game marks the 100th played at Lucas Oil Stadium since it opened in 2008. … QB Philip Rivers is expected to start his 232nd consecutive start, putting him three behind Eli Manning for No. 10 all-time. Rivers needs 231 yards passing to supplant Hall of Famer Dan Marino at No. 5 on the NFL’s career list. … Nyheim Hines has 27 receptions, 200 yards and three TD catches, putting him in the league’s top 10 among running backs in all three categories. … DTs Tyquan Lewis and Denico Autry each had two sacks last week at Detroit, giving the Colts 18 this season. … Indianapolis is tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions, and fewest TDs allowed (14) and has held opposing quarterbacks to a league-low passer rating of 76.2. … Indy’s streak of six consecutive games with an interception is the third longest in the NFL. … Since the start of 2019, the Colts have four interception returns for touchdowns, two punt returns and one kickoff return for scores. … Indianapolis has the fourth-fewest three-and-outs (9) this season. Fantasy tip: Jackson always seems to be the safe play. But with two top-10 defenses squaring off, the more opportunistic defense may be the better bet. So it may be the week to take a Colts defense that has scored 25 points this season.

