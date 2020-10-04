Tyron Smith, Kareem Hunt active for Browns-Cowboys

Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith is active against Cleveland after missing two games with a neck issue, and Browns running…

Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith is active against Cleveland after missing two games with a neck issue, and Browns running back Kareem Hunt is active after being listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Cleveland also will have left guard Joel Bitonio (back) and cornerback Denzel Ward (groin). Both were listed as questionable. Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon is returning after missing two games with an abdomen issue.

The return of Smith leaves the Cowboys with four of their projected starters on the line after the injury issues at tackle forced four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin to switch to tackle for the second half of last week’s 38-31 loss at Seattle.

Smith is coming back a day after news broke that right tackle La’el Collins will have season-ending hip surgery. Undrafted rookie Terence Steele has started all three games in Collins’ spot, while Brandon Knight filled in for Smith.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs are active for Dallas after being listed as questionable. Lawrence has a knee injury, and Diggs has been battling shoulder and knee issues.

Cleveland cornerback Greedy Williams had already been ruled out and is missing his fourth straight game with a shoulder injury.

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant and linebacker Christian Jones are active against the short-handed New Orleans Saints, who had a player test falsely positive for the coronavirus Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Saints learned of the false positive test after leaving New Orleans and ran another series of tests on players and staff overnight in the Motor City.

New Orleans previously ruled out six starters — three on each side of the ball — including star receiver Michael Thomas, who is missing a third straight game with an ankle injury.

Trufant (hamstring) and Jones (knee) were Detroit’s starters listed as questionable on the injury report for the full-strength Lions.

In Tampa, wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) is out against the Chargers. He’s missing a game for the second time in three weeks. Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) didn’t practice this week after getting hurt at Denver last weekend.

The Chargers will be without T Bryan Buluga, guard Trai Turner, WR Mike Williams and QB Tyrod Taylor (punctured lung, ribs), who’s again replaced by rookie Justin Herbert.

In Miami, Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones will miss his second game in a row because of groin and Achilles tendon injuries, and running back Carlos Hyde is out for the Seahawks with a shoulder injury.

Backup QB Tua Tagovailoa is active for the Dolphins. He had been questionable with an illness during the week.

The Baltimore Ravens have placed starting right tackle Ronnie Stanley and reserve lineman Derek Wolfe on the inactive list against Washington. Stanley has been slowed by a shoulder injury and Wolfe has an elbow injury.

Washington will be without rookie defensive lineman Chase Young, who was ruled out earlier this week with a groin injury.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is active against Jacksonville. He was limited in practice during the week because of a chest injury.

Arizona wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk are active for the game after being listed as questionable this week. Hopkins missed the entire week resting a foot injury but was declared ready to play after working out before the game. He’s averaging more than 100 yards receiving per game since joining the Cardinals.

Carolina will be without left tackle Russell Okung (groin) for the second straight week, but defensive tackle Kawann Short returns after missing the last two weeks with a foot issue.

CLEVELAND-DALLAS

Browns: CB Greedy Williams, LB Tae Davis, G Evan Brown, WR Rashard Higgins, DE Adrian Clayborn.

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, FS Reggie Robinson, LB Rashad Smith, T Alex Light, DT Neville Gallimore.

SEATTLE-MIAMI

Seahawks: CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Neiko Thorpe, RB Carlos Hyde, SS Jamal Adams, SS Lano Hill, LB Jordyn Brooks, G/C Kyle Fuller.

Dolphins: RB/WR Malcolm Perry, CB Byron Jones, S Kavon Frazier, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey.

JACKSONVILLE-CINCINNATI

Jaguars: K Stephen Hauschka, QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, OL Brandon Linder, DT Daniel Ekuale.

Bengals: WR John Ross, G Keaton Sutherland, HB Trayveon Williams, CB Mackensie Alexander, DT Geno Atkins, LB Logan Wilson, K Austin Seibert.

BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON

Ravens: OT Ronnie Stanley, OL Derek Wolfe, WR Chris Moore (finger), QB Trace McSorley, DT Justin Madubuike, S Geno Stone.

Washington: DT Chase Young, LB Cole Holcomb, CB Danny Johnson, WR Steven Sims, OL Saahdiq Charles, AB Alex Smith.

MINNESOTA-HOUSTON

Vikings: WR Tajaé Sharpe, CB Mike Hughes, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Olisaemeka Udoh and DT James Lynch.

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, FB Cullen Gillaspia, ILB Peter Kalambayi and T Charlie Heck.

ARIZONA-CAROLINA

Cardinals: QB Brett Hundley, RB Eno Benjamin, S Chris Banjo, S Budda Bake, LB Devon Kennard, OL Josh Miles, OL Josh Jones.

Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, RB Trenton Cannon, LB Chris Orr, OL Dennis Daley, LT Russell Okung, DT Bravvion Roy.

NEW ORLEANS-DETROIT

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, OG Andrus Peat, CB Janoris Jenkins, CB Marshon Lattimore, DE Marcus Davenport, DT Shy Tuttle.

Lions: CB Chris Jones, S C.J. Moore, LB Elijah Lee, OG Logan Stenberg, TE Hunter Bryant.

LA CHARGERS-TAMPA BAY

Chargers: S Jahleel Addae, T Bryan Bulaga, T Storm Norton, WR Joe Reed, QB Tyrod Taylor, G Trai Turner, WR Mike Williams.

Buccaneers: DL Khalil Davis, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin, OLB Cam Gill, QB Ryan Griffin, G Aaron Stinnie.

