Thousands of Ravens fans can attend next home game

The Baltimore Ravens will have a crowd of around 5,000 fans at their next home game on Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens will have a crowd of around 5,000 fans at their next home game on Nov. 1 against Pittsburgh.

This will be the first time that ticket holders will be allowed in the stadium this season. Because of the pandemic, the Ravens had no fans at their home opener and were permitted only 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front-office personnel at the next two home games.

The increase in fans comes after the team received approval from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young to fill M&T Bank Stadium up to 10% capacity, according to a news release Friday.

The plan calls to limit the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and to about 500 in suites. The upper bowl won’t be open for the game.

Baltimore has a bye this weekend. The Pittsburgh game was originally scheduled for this Sunday, but was moved back after the Steelers and Titans moved their Oct. 4 game to Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.