2020 AFC North Team Schedules

The Associated Press

All Times Eastern AFC NORTH Baltimore Ravens Sept. 13 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS) Sept. 20 at Houston, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times Eastern AFC NORTH Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 13 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Houston, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 28 Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 4 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 BYE

Nov. 8 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 New England*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 22 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 at Pittsburgh*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 3 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)

Dec. 14 at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 13 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 27 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 BYE

Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns

Sept. 13 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 27 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 BYE

Nov. 15 Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 Philadelphia 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 14 Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 or 27 at New York Jets, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 14 at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 20 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 BYE

Nov. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 Baltimore*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 6 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 at Buffalo*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 21 at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.