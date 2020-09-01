CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to enter Phase 3 on Friday | JMU moving to mostly online classes | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Baltimore Ravens » 2020 AFC North Team Schedules

2020 AFC North Team Schedules

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 13 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Houston, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 28 Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 4 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 BYE

Nov. 8 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 New England*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 22 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 at Pittsburgh*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 3 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)

Dec. 14 at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jan. 3 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 13 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 27 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 8 BYE

Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 29 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 13 Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns

Sept. 13 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 17 Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 27 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 BYE

Nov. 15 Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 Philadelphia 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 6 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 14 Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 26 or 27 at New York Jets, TBD (TBD)

Jan. 3 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 14 at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 20 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 27 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 11 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 1 BYE

Nov. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 15 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 26 Baltimore*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 6 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 at Buffalo*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 21 at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 27 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up