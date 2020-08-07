Lions waive DT Daylon Mack

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions waived defensive tackle Daylon Mack.
The team announced the move Friday. The NFL’s transaction report listed the move with a failed physical designation.
The Lions acquired Mack off waivers from Baltimore last weekend. Mack was a fifth-round draft pick by the Ravens last year out of Texas A&M.
Mack dealt with knee and hip problems last year and eventually went on injured reserve.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.