Ravens RB Ingram, TE Andrews avoid inactive list vs Titans

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram avoided the inactive list and was expected to suit up in Baltimore’s playoff opener against Tennessee on Saturday night.

Ingram hasn’t played since hurting his calf in the fourth quarter of a game against Cleveland on Dec. 22. He rushed for 1,018 yards this season.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is nursing a sore ankle, but the team’s leading receiver will be active for the game.

The Titans will be without linebacker Jayon Brown, who injured his shoulder in last week’s 20-13 playoff victory at New England.

Also inactive for Tennessee: wide receivers Adam Humphries, Cody Hollister and Rashard Davis; defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie: and offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile.

Baltimore’s inactive list included quarterback Trace McSorley; receiver Jaleel Scott; defensive backs Jordan Richards, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall; and guard Ben Powers.

