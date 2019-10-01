Ravens post video, story saying Humphrey didn’t choke OBJ

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens posted a video and story on their website disputing that cornerback Marlon Humphrey…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens posted a video and story on their website disputing that cornerback Marlon Humphrey choked Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. in Sunday’s game.

The slow-motion video shows the third-quarter fight between Humphrey and Beckham, who is pinned below Baltimore’s defender. While the clip shows Humphrey’s hands pushing Beckham’s jersey up around his neck, the story says he “definitely did not choke” him.

On Monday, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens appealed to the NFL for consistency in officiating, saying “I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat.”

Humphrey and Beckham were both penalized on the play and will likely be fined later this week by the league.

Browns right tackle Chris Hubbard scoffed at the idea Humphrey was not choking Beckham.

“I looked at it this morning, the dude is really like trying to strangle my brother,” Hubbard said.

