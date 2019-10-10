Bengals-Ravens Preview Capsule

CINCINNATI (0-5) at BALTIMORE (3-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE – Ravens by 11 ½ RECORD VS. SPREAD…

CINCINNATI (0-5) at BALTIMORE (3-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 11 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cincinnati 2-3, Baltimore 1-3-1

SERIES RECORD – Tied 23-23

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Bengals 24-21, Nov. 18, 2018

LAST WEEK – Bengals lost to Cardinals 26-23; Ravens beat Steelers 26-23, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 29, Ravens No. 12.

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (31), PASS (9)

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (17)

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (2), PASS (13)

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (10), PASS (29)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Last six games between teams in Baltimore have been split, with each decided by one score. Ravens’ three wins by total of 11 points. … Bengals still looking for first win under coach Zac Taylor. They’re 0-5 for seventh time since 1990, most in NFL over that span. Worst start since Marvin Lewis’ team went 0-8 in 2008. … Billy Price expected to start at LG as Bengals shake up struggling line. … LT Cody Green (concussion) was back to limited practice after missing first five games. Status will be game-time decision. … Bengals gave up 514 yards, including 266 rushing, in loss to Arizona, second time this season they’ve allowed 500 yards and 250 yards rushing in a game. Run defense ranks second to last in league, allowing 167.6 yards per game. … Arizona QB Kyler Murray ran for career-high 93 yards and TD last Sunday. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ran for 117 vs. Bengals in NFL starting debut last season. … Andy Dalton 8-7 career vs. Ravens with 21 TDs, 17 INTs and 77.7 passer rating. … Bengals missing two top deep threats: A.J. Green sidelined since camp with ankle injury, John Ross III on IR with shoulder injury. … Bengals are second to last in NFL in red zone efficiency, scoring TDs on 4 of 14 possessions. … Ravens playing third straight vs. AFC North foe. Lost to Browns, beat Pittsburgh. … Baltimore without S Tony Jefferson (knee). He had 35 successive starts. … Jackson’s 11 TDs passing rank second in NFL behind Seattle’s Russell Wilson (12). … Baltimore’s 961 yards rushing second most in franchise history after five games. … Ravens 10-12 against Bengals under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … Mark Ingram has six rushing TDs for Baltimore, all on road. … Ravens WR Marquise Brown leads all rookies in catches (21), yards receiving (326) and TDs (3). … Baltimore averaging NFL-best 32.2 points per game. … Ravens 66-24 at home under Harbaugh. Have won 18 of last 26 at home vs. AFC North. … Ravens K Justin Tucker kicked 46-yard FG in OT last week to beat Steelers. His 90.5% on FGs is best in NFL history. He’s 146 of 147 on PATs since start of 2015 season. … Fantasy Tip: Look for Jackson to run wild, and maybe throw for TD or two, against Bengals’ porous defense.

