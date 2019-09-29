Update on the latest sports

NFL-SCHEDULE Chiefs get late TD to beat Lions UNDATED (AP) _ The Kansas City Chiefs struggled in Detroit on Sunday…

NFL-SCHEDULE

Chiefs get late TD to beat Lions

UNDATED (AP) _ The Kansas City Chiefs struggled in Detroit on Sunday before improving to 4-0.

Darrel Williams scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, the final one coming on a one-run burst with 23 seconds left in the Chiefs’ 34-30 win over the Lions. Williams bailed out Kansas City after Drew Stafford threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 2:26 remaining to give Detroit a 30-27 lead.

The Chiefs went ahead for the first time early in the third quarter when Bashaud Breeland recovered Kerryon Johnson’s fumble and returned it 100 yards.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) was 24 of 42 for 315 yards and no touchdowns. The reigning MVP had thrown for at least two scores in 14 straight games, one short of the NFL record set by Peyton Manning.

In other NFL action:

_ Jamie Collins forced Buffalo’s fourth turnover by intercepting backup Matt Barkley’s pass with 1:27 remaining to seal New England’s 16-10 win over the Bills. J.C. Jackson had two interceptions and blocked a punt, which was returned 11 yards by Matthew Slater for a touchdown. Brandon Bolden scored on a 4-yard run as the Pats improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Barkley took over as quarterback for the 3-1 Bills after Josh Allen sustained a head injury from a helmet-to-helmet hit in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

_ The Rams suffered their first loss since the Super Bowl as Jameis (JAY’-mihs) Winston and Chris Godwin led the Buccaneers’ offense to a 55-40 stunner at Los Angeles. Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Godwin, who had career highs of 12 catches and 172 receiving yards. Jared Goff passed for a career-high 517 yards and two touchdowns, but the Rams’ quarterback was picked off three times for the second time in his career.

_ Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a touchdown as the Browns downed the Ravens, 40-25 to pull into a tie with Baltimore for the AFC North lead at 2-2. Nick Chubb ran for a pivotal 88-yard TD and finished with 165 yards and three scores against the league’s third-ranked rushing defense. Jarvis Landry had eight catches for 167 yards before leaving with a suspected concussion.

_ The Bears managed to beat the Vikings, 16-6 after Mitchell Trubisky got knocked out of the game with a left shoulder injury on the opening possession. Backup Chase Daniel as 22 of 30 for 195 yards and a touchdown, hitting Tarik Cohen for a 10-yard score moments after replacing Trubisky. Nick Williams had two sacks, while Khalil Mack and Roy Robertson-Harris each had 1 ½ for the 3-1 Bears.

_ Rookie Daniel Jones is 2-0 as a starter after completing 23 of 31 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Giants’ 24-3 stifling of the Redskins. Wayne Gallman ran for a TD and grabbed a scoring pass as the 2-2 Giants dropped Washington to 0-4. First-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins made his NFL debut for the Redskins by replacing Case Keenum in the second quarter. The former Ohio State quarterback was just 9 of 17 and had an interception returned 32 yards by Jabrill Peppers for a second-half touchdown that capped the scoring.

_ Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards and Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Jaguars a 26-24 victory over the winless Broncos. Gardner Minshew II drove the 2-2 Jaguars into field goal range after Joe Flacco’s 8-yard TD throw to Courtland Sutton with 1:38 left gave Denver a 24-23 lead. Von Miller recorded his 99th and 100th career sacks, but he also was flagged for roughing the passer to set up Lambo’s game-winning kick.

_ Russell Wilson threw for 240 yards a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 27-10 win against Arizona. Jadeveon (jah-DAY’-vee-ahn) Clowney returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, just before Wilson connected with tight end Will Dissly for a score. Chris Carson ran for 104 yards on 22 carries to help Seattle keep the ball away from the Cardinals.

_ The Chargers won in Miami for the first time in 38 years as Philip Rivers completed 24 of his 30 passes for 310 yards and two scores in a 30-10 romp over the 0-4 Dolphins. Austin Ekeler scored one touchdown receiving and another rushing against the Dolphins, who have been outscored 163-26 over their first four games. Miami held a lead for the first time this season, but it lasted only 3 minutes, 49 seconds before Los Angeles moved to 2-2.

_ Marcus Mariota (mar-ee-OH’-tah) threw two of his three first-half touchdown passes to A.J. Brown to help the Titans build a 21-7 lead in a 24-10 win over Atlanta. Derrick Henry had 100 yards rushing for the Titans, who scored 17 straight points in the first half after Ito Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run tied the game in the first quarter. Matt Ryan passed for 397 yards, but the Falcons were stopped on three fourth-down plays.

_ Derek Carr led touchdown drives on three of the Raiders’ first four possessions before Erik Harris returned a late interception 30 yards for a score to seal Oakland’s 31-24 victory at Indianapolis. Carr was 21 of 31 for 189 yards, two TDs and no interceptions for the 2-2 Raiders. Jacoby Brissett finished 24 of 46 with 265 yards, three TDs and one interception as the 2-2 Colts ended a two-game winning streak.

_ Kyle Allen threw for 232 yards and the Panthers overcame his three fumbles to knock off the Texans, 16-10. The 2-2 Panthers took a 13-10 lead with a 55-yard field goal by Joey Slye early in the fourth quarter. Houston was driving with about four minutes left when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Vernon Butler, causing a fumble that was recovered by Eric Reid and set up a field goal.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cards take division

UNDATED (AP) _ The St. Louis Cardinals have won their first division title in four years by trouncing the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals are NL Central champions after Jack Flaherty limited the Cubs to a pair of hits over seven innings of the Redbirds’ 9-0 victory. Flaherty received early run support as St. Louis grabbed an 8-0 lead by the third inning after dropping the first two games of the series.

Matt Carpenter’s three-run blast gave the Cards an eight-run cushion. Dexter Fowler belted a two-run homer in the second and Paul Goldschmidt added a solo blast after his RBI single put the Cardinals ahead in the first inning.

The outcome sets up a division series between the Cardinals and Braves.

Elsewhere on major league diamonds:

_ The Brewers absorbed a 4-3 loss to the Rockies when Jake Faria threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the bottom of the 13th inning. Yasmani Grandal (yahs-GRAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) belted a two-run homer and Hernan (hehr-NAHN’) Perez added a pinch-hit homer while Milwaukee built a 3-0 lead. Milwaukee lost three straight in Denver to end up 89-73.

_ The Nationals will head into their wild-card game against visiting Milwaukee on an eight-game winning streak following an 8-2 romp over the Indians. Gerardo Parra drove in three runs and was 7 for 9 with 11 RBIs in the series. Kurt Suzuki also homered for Washington, which will try on Tuesday to advance in a deciding playoff game for the first time since the franchise moved from Montreal.

_ Kyle Seager smacked a two-run homer in the first inning and promising prospect Kyle Lewis added an RBI single as the Mariners downed the Athletics, 3-1. Oakland rested most of its regular starters ahead of Wednesday night’s AL wild-card game at home against Tampa Bay.

_ The Rays were 8-3 losers in Toronto as Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernandez crushed a three-run homer and Justin Smoak drove in three runs. Breyvic Valera also homered for the Blue Jays.

_ Corey Seager poked a three-run double and scored on Will Smith’s homer while the Dodgers erupted for five runs in the first inning of a 9-0 pounding of the Giants. The loss was Bruce Bochy’s (BOH’-cheez) final game as a major league skipper.

_ Gerrit Cole became the Astros’ second 20-game winner of the year and took the big league strikeout title with 326 by fanning 10 and yielding one run over five innings of an 8-5 win against the Angels. George Springer, Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) homered for Houston, which finishes with a major league-high and team-record 107 wins.

_ Throwing errors by catcher Gary Sanchez and pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (mah-sah-HEE’-roh tah-NAH’-kah) allowed the Rangers to score their first two runs in a 6-1 win against the Yankees. Lance Lynn finished the year 16-11 by striking out 10 while allowing two hits over seven innings, including a third-inning blast by Aaron Judge. New York was swept in Texas as the AL East champs prepared for the division series against Minnesota.

_ Jorge Soler smacked his AL-leading 48th home run and Brett Phillips delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth to give the Royals a 5-4 victory against Minnesota. CJ Cron, Jake Cave and Jason Castro went deep for the Twins to leave the team with a major league-record 307 home runs, two more than the Yankees.

_ The Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Braves as Dominic Smith’s first big league swing in two months became a three-run homer in a 7-6, 11-inning win over Atlanta. Ex-Met Adeiny Hechevarria (ah-DAY’-nee eh-cheh-vah-REE’-ah) tied the game with a solo shot in the ninth and put the Braves ahead with a solo blast in the 11th before New York picked up its 86th win. Pete Alonso went 1-for-5 and finished with a major league-leading 53 home runs.

_ The Red Sox beat the Orioles, 5-4 on Rafael Dever’s (DEH’-vurz) RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Eduardo Rodriguez fell one shy of his first 20-win season, getting a no-decision after allowing three runs and only four hits over seven innings for Boston.

_ Tim Locastro beat out an infield grounder to drive home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth and give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 win over the Padres. Taijuan (TY’-wahn) Walker started for Arizona and pitched a scoreless first in his first major league outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2018.

_ Starlin Castro, Isan Diaz and Martin Prado (mahr-TEEN’ PRAH’-doh) homered while the Marlins were building an early 4-0 lead in a 4-3 victory over the Phillies. Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (ROH’-hahs) managed the game for Don Mattingly, making the lineup and handling strategy a week after signing a two-year extension.

_ Aristides (ar-ih-STEE’-dehs) Aquino hit his 19th home run and Tyler Mahle pitched five shutout innings for his first win since May as the Reds earned a 3-1 win over the Pirates. Brian O’Grady connected for his second home run and Alex Blandino added a solo shot to help Cincinnati finish 75-87 under first-year manager David Bell.

_ Tim Anderson won the AL batting title despite going 0-for-2 in the White Sox’s 5-3 win against the Tigers. Welington Castro’s two-run homer capped Chicago’s four-run sixth after Detroit took a 2-1 lead.

MLB-NEWS

Maddon leaving Cubs

UNDATED (AP) _ Manager Joe Maddon will not be back with the Cubs next season after they failed to make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Maddon and Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced the move before the team’s season finale at St. Louis. Maddon’s contract expired after Sunday’s game.

The Cubs ended a 108-year World Series championship drought when Maddon led the club to the 2016 title. The Cubs also made it to the NL Championship Series in 2015 and 2017 and reached the playoffs as a wild card last season. Chicago was poised to reach the postseason this month until a nine-game losing streak led to the Cubs’ elimination.

In other baseball news;

_ The Pirates have fired manager Clint Hurdle following a stunning second-half collapse that dropped Pittsburgh to the bottom of the NL Central and included a series of off-the-field issues. Pittsburgh went 69-93 overall and 25-48 after the All-Star break. Hurdle went 735-720 in nine seasons with Pittsburgh, helping the franchise emerge from 20 years of losing to reach the playoffs three straight years from 2013-15.

NASCAR-CHARLOTTE

Elliott takes Charlotte race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) _ Chase Elliott overcame a costly mistake to win NASCAR’s Cup playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Elliott recovered from an earlier gaffe when he was leading on a restart, locked his wheels headed into the first turn and drove directly into a tire barrier.

Alex Bowman finished second in the race and managed to advance to the second round when Ryan Newman missed a chicane, an error that cost him his shot at joining the final 12.

Kevin Harvick finished third and was followed by Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer, who was in danger of being eliminated from the playoffs before his fourth-place finish.

F1-RUSSIAN GP

Hamilton wins in Russia

SOCHI, Russia (AP) _ Lewis Hamilton coasted to a comfortable victory and led a Mercedes one-two finish at the Russian Grand Prix to tighten his grip on a sixth World Championship.

Hamilton now leads race runner-up and teammate Valtteri Bottas in the championship by 73 points with just 130 remaining to play for.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third as the Italian team threw away a possible one-two finish of its own.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Alabama jumps to No. 1

UNDATED (AP) _ Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson following the Tigers’ 21-20 win at North Carolina.

The last time a No. 1 team won and dropped was Ohio State in November 2015, after the Buckeyes beat Minnesota 28-14 at home.

Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel, while second-ranked Clemson claimed 18. Third-ranked Georgia picked up four first-place votes and No. 4 Ohio claimed seven.

LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Florida round out the top 10.

No. 24 SMU is ranked for the first time since the program received the so-called death penalty for NCAA rules violations in 1987 and did not compete for two seasons.

GOLF-TOURNAMENT FINALS

Champ is champ of Safeway Open

UNDATED (AP) _ Cameron Champ made a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin in the PGA’s Safeway Open.

Three strokes ahead entering the round, Champ had five birdies and overcame a bogey on No. 17 to hold off Hadwin for his second PGA Tour victory.

In other golf action:

_ Mi Jung Hur played bogey-free with the lead and closed with a 4-under 68 for a four-shot victory at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. Hur gained her second career LPGA victory of the year, opening with a 63 and going wire-to-wire for the first time in her career. Nanna Koerstz Madsen birdied her last two holes for a 67 to finish alone in second.

_ Kirk Triplett won the Pure Insurance Championship for the third time at Pebble Beach beating Billy Andrade (AN’-drayd) with an 8-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff. Triplett birdied the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67 and 9-uner 206 total. He has eight senior victories, also winning a playoff in March in the Hoag Classic down the coast in Newport Beach.

