Ravens-Eagles lightning delay in 4th quarter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens-Philadelphia Eagles game has been delayed because of lightning with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens are leading 26-15 in a game dominated by backup quarterbacks on Thursday night.

Trace McSorley started for the Ravens and tossed two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Josh McCown had two TD passes in his first game after ending his brief retirement to join the Eagles.

