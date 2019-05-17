Ravens sign veteran WR Michael Floyd

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran wide receiver Michael Floyd, who will provide another target for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Floyd caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in…

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran wide receiver Michael Floyd, who will provide another target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Floyd caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in 2018, his only year with the Washington Redskins.

The 29-year-old Floyd was drafted in the first round of the 2012 draft by Arizona. He played with the Cardinals for four-plus seasons before going to New England for two games, followed by a one-year stint in Minnesota in 2017.

Over his career, Floyd has 266 receptions for 3,959 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Ravens are reportedly close to signing former Denver linebacker Shane Ray, a strong pass rusher who could help offset the loss of Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith to free agency.

