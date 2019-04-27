202
Ravens draft speedy RB Hill, guard Powers in 4th round

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 2:05 pm 04/27/2019 02:05pm
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill (5) runs past Boise State defensive end Durrant Miles, center, and teammate Marcus Keyes (75) and into the endzone with a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Stillwater, Okla. This season, four Big 12 backs are averaging at least 100 yards rushing per game in conference action. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens focused on their run-first offense on the final day of the NFL draft, selecting speedy running back Justice Hill and guard Ben Powers in the fourth round.

Taken 113th overall, Hill ran for 3,539 yards and scored 31 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Powers was a three-year starter at Oklahoma.

Baltimore also selected Southern Cal cornerback Iman Lewis-Marshall with a fourth-round pick secured from Philadelphia earlier in the draft.

The 5-10, 200-pound Hill ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash, fastest among running backs at the NFL combine. He scored 31 touchdowns in three seasons and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

Ravens scouting director Joe Hortiz said, “It’s a chance to add more speed to this offense. … He makes guys look bad in space.”

Hill joins a backfield led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and featuring free agent pickup Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, who led the Ravens in rushing last year.

Lewis-Marshall was a four-year starter for the Trojans.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

