Weddle says goodbye to Ravens in wake of report he was cut

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle has bid farewell to Baltimore after apparently being cut by the Ravens.

Weddle’s release was reported by NFL Network on Tuesday evening, but not immediately confirmed by the team.

However, Weddle posted on Twitter : “What a great 3 yrs we had in BMORE!!! 3 Pro Bowls, #1 DEF, 2018 AFC north Champs. Ravens took a chance on me and will forever be grateful. Our family will miss Maryland. Excited to see where I end up next season!!!!”

The 34-year-old Weddle started all 16 games in each of his three seasons with Baltimore. He signed with the Ravens as a free agent in 2016 after a nine-year run with the Chargers.

A leader in the locker room and on the field, Weddle made 68 tackles last season but did not have an interception.

Weddle had one year left on his contract, but Ravens first-year general manager Eric DeCosta is looking for younger players and is eager to create salary cap space.

