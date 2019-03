Ravens rebound to secure RB Ingram, FS Thomas as free agents

After losing multiple key players to free agency earlier in the week, the Baltimore Ravens bounced back to address two glaring needs by signing running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas on Wednesday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFL’s free agent frenzy, securing running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas on Wednesday.

After losing receiver John Brown and linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za’darius Smith earlier in the week, Ravens first-year general manager Eric DeCosta bounced back to address two glaring needs.

Ingram agreed to terms on a three-year contract and Thomas accepted a four-year deal. In addition, the Ravens formally announced the trade of quarterback Joe Flacco to Denver for a fourth-round draft pick.

The 29-year-old Ingram scored 50 touchdowns during eight years with the New Orleans Saints. Arriving with 106 games of experience, including 64 starts, Ingram provides stability to a Baltimore backfield that last year counted heavily on rookie Gus Edwards.

Ingram has 204 receptions over the past five seasons and should fit well into a controlled offense directed by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Thomas, 29, arrives after a nine-year run with Seattle. He is expected to replace free safety Eric Weddle, who played three seasons in Baltimore before being released last week.

Despite having his 2018 season end with a broken left leg, Thomas finished with three interceptions. No one on the Ravens had more than two last year.

Thomas has 28 career interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and had at least 88 tackles in four different seasons.

The addition of Thomas fills out a solid defensive backfield that currently features Thomas and Tony Jefferson in the back end; Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr as outside cornerbacks; and Tavon Young in the slot.

By signing Ingram and Thomas, the Ravens softened the blow of losing three members of the NFL’s No. 1 defense to free agency. Mosley went to the New York Jets, Suggs latched on with Arizona and Smith agreed to terms with Green Bay.

