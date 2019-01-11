Ravens promote Greg Roman to offensive coordinator

The 46-year-old Roman spent the past two seasons as Baltimore's assistant head coach/tight ends coach.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have replaced offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg with Greg Roman, who will continue to oversee the evolution of Lamar Jackson as the team’s starting quarterback.

The 46-year-old Roman spent the past two seasons as Baltimore’s assistant head coach/tight ends coach. In that role, he worked with the team’s quarterbacks and played an integral part in the Ravens’ transition from Joe Flacco to Jackson in late November.

Mornhinweg, who ran the Baltimore offense for three years, was offered a different post on the team “but has decided to move on,” coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

Roman has been a key component in developing the Ravens’ running game. Under his direction, Baltimore moved from 28th in the NFL in rushing in 2016 to 11th last year and second this season.

“Increasing Greg’s responsibilities will help us get where we’re going on offense,” Harbaugh said. “His role with our offense has already been significant and substantial. His understanding of the run game we are building — which we saw some of in the second half of the season — and how it integrates with a consistent and big-play passing game is exciting.”

Before beginning his second stint with the Ravens in 2017, Roman spent two years as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and four years in the same role with the San Francisco 49ers. During his stay in San Francisco, he helped the 49ers make three straight trips to the NFC championship game and a Super Bowl appearance against the Ravens.

While with Buffalo in 2015, Roman guided an offense that led the NFL with 152 yards rushing per game.

Roman has spent time with five NFL teams during his 21-year NFL coaching tenure.

With Mornhinweg leading the offense this season, Baltimore made a late push behind Jackson to win the AFC North and reach the playoffs. But the Ravens offense fell flat last week in a wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, generating only 229 yards and going without a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

___

