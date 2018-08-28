Titans get linebacker Kamalei Correa in trade with Ravens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know their newest player very well with a scouting report coming from their new defensive coordinator and not the quarterback. The Titans acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa (KAH-mah-lay corr-A-uh)…

The Titans acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa (KAH-mah-lay corr-A-uh) from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick Tuesday. Correa played the past two seasons for Dean Pees, who had been the Ravens’ defensive coordinator before coming out of retirement to work for first-year head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

“Dean’s very familiar with him,” Vrabel said. “I’m excited to get to know him, kind of see what he can handle. Don’t want to overload anybody, just get him here find out what he can handle. Take a look at him on Thursday potentially and then moving forward where we see him best being able to fit us and help us.”

Correa was the 42nd pick overall in 2016 out of Boise State, and the 6-foot-3, 241-pound linebacker started four of his 25 games with Baltimore. Vrabel said Correa has shown versatility so far in his career playing on and off the ball, having had a good preseason with Baltimore.

The Titans are a bit thin right now at linebacker with Derrick Morgan not practicing since the team’s second preseason game, a loss to Tampa Bay . Morgan also has not been seen in the locker room. Brian Orakpo just returned to practice Monday after hurting a shoulder July 27, and rookie Harold Landry hurt an ankle in last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Inside linebacker Rashaan Evans has missed most of the preseason with an undisclosed injury.

“What we felt like was that he could give us depth at both spots,” Vrabel said. “He could help us on fourth down, give us some rush, but also be able to spell some of those guys right now whether it be … Derrick or Brian.”

The linebacker had 20 sacks and 31½ tackles for loss at Boise State, and he played with Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in high school at the St. Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii. Mariota said he learned of the trade from a couple of texts messages from people back in Hawaii. Mariota texted Correa congratulations.

“I’m excited. It’s pretty crazy. It’s kind of full circle …” Mariota said. “To play together in high school to then have the opportunity to play together here at this level is something that’s special. I’m excited to have him. I think he’ll do well for us and hopefully make a difference.”

