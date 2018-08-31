Ravens put CB Jean-Baptiste, OT Greg Senat on IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have placed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve, ending their 2018 seasons. Baltimore also put safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Bennett…

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have placed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve, ending their 2018 seasons.

Baltimore also put safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Bennett Jackson on IR as part of a series of moves Friday that trimmed 17 players from the roster.

The final cuts will come Saturday.

Jean-Baptiste broke his arm in Thursday night’s 30-20 preseason victory over Washington. Senat has a foot injury.

Three players are on the physically unable to perform list and 10 were waived, including safety Kai Nacua, who returned an interception for a touchdown against the Redskins.

The other cuts: cornerbacks Jackson Porter and Robertson Daniel; offensive linemen Andrew Donnal and Justin Evans; defensive end Christian LaCouture; receiver DeVier Posey; tight end Nick Keizer; linebacker Alvin Jones; and long snapper Trent Sieg.

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.