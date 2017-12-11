Ravens-Steelers Stats

Baltimore 0 14 17 7—38 Pittsburgh 7 13 0 19—39 First Quarter

Pit_Bell 20 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 6:59.

Second Quarter

Pit_Bell 1 run (Boswell kick), 13:11.

Bal_Moore 30 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 9:07.

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 4:14.

Bal_Collins 18 run (Tucker kick), 1:53.

Pit_FG Boswell 43, :01.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 47, 10:06.

Bal_J.Allen 1 run (Tucker kick), 5:20.

Bal_Ricard 6 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 24, 12:16.

Pit_Nix 1 pass from Roethlisberger (run failed), 9:15.

Bal_J.Allen 9 run (Tucker kick), 6:44.

Pit_Bell 11 run (Boswell kick), 3:29.

Pit_FG Boswell 46, :42.

A_60,069.

___

Bal Pit First downs 26 31 Total Net Yards 413 545 Rushes-yards 26-152 16-59 Passing 261 486 Punt Returns 1-0 1-(minu Kickoff Returns 6-126 6-78 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-35 Comp-Att-Int 20-35-1 44-66-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-20 Punts 3-41.7 3-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 5-35 6-101 Time of Possession 26:10 33:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Collins 18-120, J.Allen 6-25, Woodhead 2-7. Pittsburgh, Bell 13-48, Conner 2-6, Roethlisberger 1-5.

PASSING_Baltimore, Flacco 20-35-1-269. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 44-66-0-506.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Woodhead 4-29, Wallace 3-72, Moore 3-48, Maclin 3-27, Collins 2-46, J.Allen 2-32, Campanaro 1-8, Ricard 1-6, Boyle 1-1. Pittsburgh, Brown 11-213, James 10-97, Bell 9-77, Bryant 6-33, McDonald 4-52, Rogers 3-33, Nix 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

