Ravens-Steelers Stats

|Baltimore
|0
|14
|17
|7—38
|Pittsburgh
|7
|13
|0
|19—39
|First Quarter
Pit_Bell 20 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 6:59.
Pit_Bell 1 run (Boswell kick), 13:11.
Bal_Moore 30 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 9:07.
Pit_FG Boswell 52, 4:14.
Bal_Collins 18 run (Tucker kick), 1:53.
Pit_FG Boswell 43, :01.
Bal_FG Tucker 47, 10:06.
Bal_J.Allen 1 run (Tucker kick), 5:20.
Bal_Ricard 6 pass from Flacco (Tucker kick), 2:43.
Pit_FG Boswell 24, 12:16.
Pit_Nix 1 pass from Roethlisberger (run failed), 9:15.
Bal_J.Allen 9 run (Tucker kick), 6:44.
Pit_Bell 11 run (Boswell kick), 3:29.
Pit_FG Boswell 46, :42.
A_60,069.
___
|Bal
|Pit
|First downs
|26
|31
|Total Net Yards
|413
|545
|Rushes-yards
|26-152
|16-59
|Passing
|261
|486
|Punt Returns
|1-0
1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|6-126
|6-78
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-35
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-35-1
|44-66-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-20
|Punts
|3-41.7
|3-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|6-101
|Time of Possession
|26:10
|33:50
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, Collins 18-120, J.Allen 6-25, Woodhead 2-7. Pittsburgh, Bell 13-48, Conner 2-6, Roethlisberger 1-5.
PASSING_Baltimore, Flacco 20-35-1-269. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 44-66-0-506.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Woodhead 4-29, Wallace 3-72, Moore 3-48, Maclin 3-27, Collins 2-46, J.Allen 2-32, Campanaro 1-8, Ricard 1-6, Boyle 1-1. Pittsburgh, Brown 11-213, James 10-97, Bell 9-77, Bryant 6-33, McDonald 4-52, Rogers 3-33, Nix 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
