Update on the latest NFL scores

Elliott, Cowboys top improbable Hill TD to beat Chiefs 28-17

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott ran for the go-ahead touchdown after another reprieve from his six-game suspension and the Dallas Cowboys overcame Tyreek Hill’s improbable last-play touchdown in the first half, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 28-17 on Sunday.

Elliott’s 2-yard plunge in the third quarter came after the Chiefs turned a 14-3 deficit into a 17-14 advantage, sparked by Hill’s weaving 57-yard catch with the first-half clock expired and seven Dallas defenders inside their 25 trying to prevent the score.

Last year’s NFL rushing champion as a rookie, Elliott had 93 yards, ending a streak of three straight 100-yard games but outgaining Kareem Hunt, this year’s rushing leader in his first season entering the game.

Hunt matched a season low with nine carries, finishing with 37 yards as a club record-tying nine-game road winning streak ended for the 6-3 Chiefs in their third loss in four games since a 5-0 start.

Elliott got an emergency stay from a New York court Friday, stopping the suspension over alleged domestic violence for the third time.

With former quarterback Tony Romo calling his first Dallas game as lead analyst for CBS, Dak Prescott had two touchdown passes to Cole Beasley and ran for another score in a third straight win for the 5-3 Cowboys.

Terrance Williams had a career-high nine catches for 141 yards, including a 56-yarder from a scrambling Prescott to set up Prescott’s 10-yard TD run with 13 seconds left in the first half.

REDSKINS-SEAHAWKS

Cousins comes through late as Washington stuns Seattle 17-14

SEATTLE (AP) — Kirk Cousins drove Washington 70 yards in 35 seconds, capped by Rob Kelley’s 1-yard touchdown run with less than a minute remaining, and the Washington Redskins rallied late to stun the Seattle Seahawks 17-14 on Sunday.

Seattle took a 14-10 lead with 1:34 remaining after Russell Wilson found Doug Baldwin for a 30-yard touchdown pass after the Seahawks had scuffled on offense all day. But Cousins had an unexpected answer.

Taking over at his 30-yard line, Cousins hit Brian Quick for 31 yards and Josh Doctson for 38 on consecutive throws to get to the Seattle 1 with 1:02 left. Doctson beat rookie Shaquill Griffin down the sideline and made an impressive diving catch. Kelley bulled his way in from the 1 on the next play.

Kelley finished with two touchdown runs, while Cousins was 21 of 31 for 247 yards. He was responsible for a fumble in the first half, but otherwise took care of the ball against Seattle’s standout defense. He also withstood six sacks and a number of other quarterback hits behind a makeshift offensive line of backups and rookies.

Wilson couldn’t match his magic from last week against Houston, when he threw for a franchise-record 452 yards and put together a winning touchdown drive in the final minute. Wilson was 24 of 45 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He got Seattle to the Washington 38 in the final minute. Instead of spiking the ball, Wilson tried to run a play and was sacked by Terrell McClain back to the Redskins 46. After a lengthy review, Seattle had the ball with 4 seconds left after Washington called time out to get organized.

Wilson’s desperation toss on the final play in the direction of Jimmy Graham and Tanner McEvoy fell incomplete and Seattle saw its four-game win streak snapped.

CARDINALS-49ers

Peterson carries Cardinals to 20-10 victory over 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Peterson carried a career-high 37 times for 159 yards and Drew Stanton threw two touchdown passes to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 20-10 victory over the winless San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Peterson, 32, was a workhorse in his third game with the 4-4 Cardinals. He posted the most carries ever for a player in his 30s and topped the 100-yard mark for the second time since being acquired in a trade from New Orleans last month.

Peterson’s tough running and Stanton’s pair of first-half touchdown passes were enough to help Arizona bounce back from a 33-0 loss to the Rams before last week’s bye.

The undermanned 49ers extended the worst start in franchise history at 0-9 and have lost 23 of the past 24 games overall. Newly acquired quarterback of the future Jimmy Garoppolo was mostly a spectator as rookie C.J. Beathard got battered once again behind a patchwork line missing injured left tackle Joe Staley.

Beathard went 24 for 51 for 294 yards and an interception and also ran for a touchdown. He was also sacked five times and hit 16 times overall, but still managed to stay in the game and not force the 49ers to use Garoppolo just days after he was acquired for a second-round pick from New England.

Stanton, making his first start this season in place of the injured Carson Palmer, went 15 for 30 for 201 yards with TD passes to Jaron Brown and Jermaine Gresham. He also was intercepted once.

BRONCOS-EAGLES

Carson Wentz tosses 4 TD passes, Eagles beat Broncos 51-23

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz tossed four touchdown passes, Corey Clement had three scores, and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Denver Broncos 51-23 on Sunday.

The Eagles, now 8-1, dismantled the league’s top-ranked defense, racking up 419 yards, to win their seventh straight game and head into a bye week with the best record in the NFL.

Brock Osweiler couldn’t get the Broncos on track in his first start since rejoining the team in September. He threw two interceptions. Denver has lost four in a row and five of six.

Wentz was 15 of 27 for 199 yards before giving way to Nick Foles. He has three four-TD performances in the last five weeks.

Clement had two TD runs and one TD catch, and newcomer Jay Ajayi ran for 77 yards and one score.

FALCONS-PANTHERS

Panthers run for 201 yards in 20-17 win over Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton ran for 86 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers stormed back from an early 10-point deficit and then held on to beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday in a key NFC South matchup.

The Panthers spotted the Falcons 10 points before Newton and the ground game got rolling. Carolina ran for 201 yards, including a career-high 66 and a touchdown from rookie Christian McCaffrey.

The win keeps the 6 and 3 Panthers a half-game behind the Saints in the NFC South after New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 30-10.

Devin Funchess had 5 receptions for 86 yards in his first game as Carolina’s No. 1 receiver after the team traded Kelvin Benjamin earlier in the week.

Matt Ryan, last year’s NFL MVP, threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns and had one costly first half interception for the defending NFC champion Falcons, who fell two games behind New Orleans at the midway point of their season.

RAVENS-TITANS

Titans come off bye, win 3rd straight beating Ravens 23-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Mariota threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tennessee Titans beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 Sunday for their third straight victory.

Derrick Henry ran for a 1-yard TD. Safety Kevin Byard also intercepted two passes, giving the second-year pro five picks over his past two games.

The Titans, who are 5-3, also sacked Joe Flacco twice and scored 13 points off Byard’s first interception and a shanked punt to stay atop the AFC South.

The Ravens have lost three of four going into their bye despite outgaining Tennessee 341-257.

BENGALS-JAGUARS

Mickens delivers knockout blow, Jaguars handle Bengals 23-7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — With A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey ejected for fighting, Jaydon Mickens delivered the knockout blow by returning a punt 63 yards for a touchdown, helping the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-7 Sunday.

The Jaguars, who are 5-3, won consecutive games for the first time in 13 months and were victorious at EverBank Field for the first time since last December.

Blake Bortles threw for 259 yards and a touchdown in another efficient performance. Marqise Lee had his first TD reception of the season and responded by punting the ball into the stands. And Jacksonville’s defense handled Cincinnati’s woeful offense for most of the afternoon.

BUCCANEERS-SAINTS

Kamara, Brees help Saints win 6th straight, 30-10 over Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) —The Saints extended their winning streak to six when Drew Brees completed 81.2 percent of his passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 victory over reeling Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Buccaneers came in hoping to stem a four-game skid, but instead were not just beaten, but beaten up. Quarterback Jameis Winston left with shoulder soreness after the first half. Starting defensive end William Gholston was carted off the field with a neck injury. And tensions boiled over when Winston, after he had left the game, appeared to instigate a scuffle along the sideline.

Brees’ touchdowns went for 33 yards to Alvin Kamara and 36 yards to Ted Ginn. Kamara also scored on a 6-yard run.

Kamara finished with 172 yards from scrimmage, including six catches for 84 yards.

RAMS-GIANTS

Goff throws career-best 4 TDs, Rams rout defenseless Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff set career highs with four touchdown throws and 311 yards passing, Todd Gurley ran for two more scores and the surprising Los Angeles Rams made one big play after another in beating the defenseless New York Giants 51-17 on Sunday.

The win was the fifth in six games for the Rams, whose 6-2 start is the franchise’s best since 2001, when the club went 14-2 in the regular season and eventually lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles did everything right in remaining unbeaten in four road games, five if a “home” win in London is included.

The Rams’ high-powered offense showed no rust coming off the bye, scoring on eight of their first nine possessions. The defense force three turnovers that the offense turned into 17 points and the special teams blocked a third-quarter punt that Gurley converted into his second TD.

COLTS-TEXANS

Hilton’s 2 scores lead Colts over Texans 20-14

HOUSTON (AP) — T.Y. Hilton had 175 yards receiving with two touchdowns to help the Indianapolis Colts halt a three-game skid with a 20-14 win on Sunday over a Houston Texans team that struggled without Deshaun Watson.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 308 yards filling in for Andrew Luck, who was placed on injured reserve on Thursday and will miss the season after having shoulder surgery in January.

Watson’s stellar season also ended that day when the rookie tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees in practice.

Tom Savage, who was benched in the opener for Watson, couldn’t move the offense for most of the game, but threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to get Houston within 20-14.

The Texans had a chance to win it late, but Savage was sacked by Jabaal Sheard and fumbled as time ran out to secure the victory.

