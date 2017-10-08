NFL Today, Week 5

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 9

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. EDT. Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall draft pick this year, is set to make his NFL regular-season debut when he replaces the benched Mike Glennon for the Bears (1-3). The Vikings (2-2) will be without rookie running back Dalvin Cook, who was lost for the season last week when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in last week’s 14-7 loss to Detroit. Meanwhile, quarterback Sam Bradford is nearing a return after missing three straight games with a sore knee.

STARS

Passing

— Cam Newton, Panthers, went 26 of 33 for a season-high 335 yards and three touchdowns to lead Carolina to a 27-24 win at Detroit.

— Carson Wentz, Eagles, had a career-best four touchdown passes and finished 21 of 30 for 304 yards in Philadelphia’s 34-7 victory over Arizona.

— Aaron Rodgers, Packers, threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, finishing with three TD tosses while lifting Green Bay over Dallas 35-31.

— Philip Rivers, Chargers, had three touchdown throws in leading Los Angeles past the New York Giants 27-22.

— Brian Hoyer, 49ers, threw for 353 yards and two scores in a losing cause as San Francisco fell to Indianapolis 26-23 in overtime.

Rushing

— Leonard Fournette, Jaguars, ran for a career-high 181 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in Jacksonville’s 30-9 rout of Pittsburgh.

— Aaron Jones, Packers, had 19 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in his first start to help Green Bay top Dallas 35-31.

— Melvin Gordon, Chargers, ran for 105 yards on 20 attempts in Los Angeles’ 27-22 win over the New York Giants.

— Marlon Mack, Colts, had 91 yards and a TD on just nine carries in Indianapolis’ 26-23 overtime win over San Francisco.

— Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, rushed for 116 yards on 29 attempts in Dallas’ 35-31 loss to Green Bay.

Receiving

— A.J. Green, Bengals, caught seven passes for 189 yards, the third-highest total of his career, including a 77-yard TD and bounced back from contributing to three turnovers to help set up the winning score as Cincinnati topped Buffalo 20-16.

— T.Y. Hilton, Colts, had seven receptions for 177 yards in Indianapolis’ 26-23 overtime win over San Francisco.

— Antonio Brown, Steelers, caught 10 passes for 157 yards in Pittsburgh’s 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.

— Ed Dickson, Panthers, had five receptions for a career-high 175 yards — a total that surpassed his production from each of the previous three seasons with Carolina — in a 27-24 win at Detroit.

— Davante Adams, Packers, caught two touchdown passes in Green Bay’s 35-31 victory at Dallas, including the 12-yard winner with 11 seconds left.

Special Teams

— Adam Vinatieri, Colts, booted four field goals — including a 51-yarder to win it in overtime — and made two extra points in Indianapolis’ 26-23 victory over San Francisco.

— Chandler Catanzaro, Jets, kicked a franchise-record 57-yard field goal to end the first half of New York’s 17-14 win at Cleveland.

— Patrick Robinson, Eagles, deflected Phil Dawson’s 51-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half of Philadelphia’s 34-7 win over Arizona.

— Kenjon Barner, Eagles, had a 76-yard punt return to set up Philadelphia’s second TD in a 34-7 win over Arizona.

Defense

— Myles Garrett, Browns, had two sacks in his NFL debut — including one on the first play of his career — in Cleveland’s 17-14 loss to the New York Jets.

— Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, Chargers, each had two sacks and both also forced a fumble in Los Angeles’ 27-22 win over the New York Giants.

— Tashaun Gipson, Barry Church and Telvin Smith, Jaguars. Gipson had two interceptions in Jacksonville’s 30-9 win at Pittsburgh, while Church and Smith returned picks for touchdowns.

— Jimmy Smith, Ravens, returned a fumble 47 yards for a TD in Baltimore’s 30-17 victory at Oakland.

— Reshad Jones, Dolphins, had six tackles, a half-sack and two fumble recoveries, including one he returned 38 yards for a score in Miami’s 16-10 win over Tennessee.

— Earl Thomas, Seahawks, forced two of the Rams’ five turnovers in Seattle’s 16-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

STREAKS & STATS

Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald caught a pass for the 200th consecutive game, third-longest streak in NFL history. … Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett had two sacks against the New York Jets, becoming the first player selected No. 1 overall to have multiple sacks in his NFL debut since it became an official statistic in 1982. … With its 26-23 overtime loss at Indianapolis, San Francisco became the first team since the 1994 Houston Oilers to lose four straight games by three or fewer points. … The Jets’ 17-14 victory at Cleveland marked the first time in his 15-year career that Josh McCown has won three straight starts.

MILESTONES

At 22 years and 263 days old, Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette is the youngest player in NFL history with a touchdown run of at least 90 yards and is the fifth rookie to score at least one TD in each of his team’s first five games of a season. … Indianapolis’ Adam Vinatieri kicked the winning 51-yard field goal in overtime in the Colts’ 26-23 victory over San Francisco. He has 24 game-winning field goals in the regular season in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime and 10 game-winners in overtime — both the most in NFL history. Vinatieri became the third player to score 2,400 points and has 2,411, behind only Morten Andersen (2,544) and Gary Anderson (2,434). Vinatieri also has one more field goal made than Anderson (538) to move into second on the all-time list. … The Colts’ Frank Gore ran for 48 yards to surpass Eric Dickerson (13,259) and give him 13,304 for his career — seventh-most in NFL history.

STILL SEARCHING

San Francisco, Cleveland and the New York Giants are the only winless teams remaining, with all three sitting at 0-5. The 49ers fell 26-23 to Indianapolis in overtime, the Browns were edged by the Jets 17-4 and the Giants lost 27-22 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

CAM’S SHOUTOUT

Carolina’s Cam Newton came under fire for making sexist comments to a female reporter during the week. He apologized after losing an endorsement deal and getting criticized by the NFL. The 2015 NFL MVP said after a 27-24 win at Detroit that he put Rosie the Riveter, flexing her right arm, on his hat after doing homework to learn her iconic impact on World War II. “I just wanted to have a little notion, a shoutout, to all the strong women,” Newton said.

PICKY PICKY

Jacksonville had five interceptions in its 30-9 victory at Pittsburgh, including returns for TDs by Telvin Smith (28 yards) and Barry Church (51). It marked the first time the Jaguars had two INTs returned for scores. Ben Roethlisberger’s career-high five interceptions were the most by a Steelers quarterback since Mark Malone threw five against Cleveland in 1987.

BENCHED BROWN

After a shaky first half, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer at halftime of Cleveland’s 17-14 loss to the New York Jets. Kizer, who threw a costly pick as Cleveland’s offense sputtered, was replaced by Kevin Hogan, who completed 16 of 19 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

PEYTON’S PLACE

One day after Peyton Manning’s statue was unveiled outside Lucas Oil Stadium, the only five-time league MVP in league history finally got to thank Colts fans inside the stadium he helped build. And he did it by taking a snap from long-time center Jeff Saturday and throwing a pass that Reggie Wayne caught in the end zone. “I thank God every day that I’m an Indianapolis Colt,” Manning told the crowd at halftime of the Colts’ 26-20 overtime win over San Francisco.

NO JOSHIN’

Josh McCown got some revenge on his former team by throwing two touchdown passes and leading the surprising New York Jets to a 17-14 win over the winless Cleveland Browns. McCown won only one game as a starter in two seasons with Cleveland, and that came in Baltimore. He went 0-7 at home for the Browns, who released him on Feb. 7 in a cost-cutting move.

COMEBACK KID

Davante Adams had been in the concussion protocol but was active for Green Bay just 10 days after leaving the field on a stretcher on a helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in a suspension for Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan. He had seven catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns — including the winning 12-yard score with 11 seconds left in the Packers’ 35-31 victory at Dallas.

BIZARRE TD

Miami’s Reshad Jones kept playing after everyone else stopped to give the Dolphins their first touchdown in a 16-10 win over Tennessee. Titans quarterback Matt Cassel fumbled with his arm cocked when hit by Kiko Alonso, and the ball squirted forward 14 yards. Jones scooped up the ball and ran uncontested to the end zone. Referee Bill Vinovich eventually announced that the loose ball was a fumble and Miami had scored. Following a replay review, the call was upheld, giving the Dolphins a 10-0 lead.

SIDELINED

New York Giants wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall left on the same second-quarter series with sprained left ankles in a 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Dwayne Harris broke a foot on a kickoff return in the third quarter. Odell Beckham Jr. was the final one to go down, breaking his left ankle in the fourth quarter. … Oakland also lost four players to injuries, with Marquel Lee (ankle), fullback Jamize Olawale (concussion), linebacker Corey James (knee) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (knee) leaving their 30-17 defeat against Baltimore. … Ravens running back Terrance West departed on the opening drive with a left calf injury following a 13-yard run and did not return. … Green Bay’s Jordy Nelson, who scored his sixth touchdown early in the fourth quarter, wasn’t on the field during the Packers’ final drive. Coach Mike McCarthy said he was being evaluated for an undisclosed injury.

SPEAKING

“It was a (butt) whooping, plain and simple.” — Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant after Pittsburgh was routed at home by Jacksonville, 30-9 on Sunday.

“I did a great job watching the Bruce Lee movies, and it kind of carried over to the football field.” — Seattle’s Earl Thomas on his martial arts-style chop to the arm of Rams running back Todd Gurley, knocking the ball out for a touchback in the Seahawks’ 16-10 win.

“It took me three years and two teams, but dang gummit, I got me a win at FirstEnergy Stadium.” — Jets quarterback Josh McCown, who was released by the Browns in February after two seasons and led New York to a 17-14 win at Cleveland on Sunday.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

