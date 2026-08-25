Orioles visit the Cardinals to start 3-game series

Baltimore is 29-34 on the road and 63-68 overall. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .396.

Baltimore Orioles (63-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-66, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (5-11, 5.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -129, Orioles +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Baltimore Orioles to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis is 32-34 at home and 66-66 overall. The Cardinals have a 45-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore is 29-34 on the road and 63-68 overall. The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .396.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 27 home runs while slugging .507. Joshua Baez is 5 for 36 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with 53 extra base hits (23 doubles and 30 home runs). Dylan Beavers is 7 for 26 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andre Pallante: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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