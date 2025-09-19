Yankees ace Fried makes winning fun for manager Boone and NY teammates

There's nothing like watching Max Fried pitch to alleviate some of the angst and pressure associated with managing the New York Yankees in the midst of a pennant race.

BALTIMORE (AP) — There’s nothing like watching Max Fried pitch to alleviate some of the angst and pressure associated with managing the New York Yankees in the midst of a pennant race.

Aaron Boone had a blast Thursday night watching Fried mow down the Baltimore Orioles in a 7-0 rout. The left-hander struck out 13 and allowed only three singles over seven sparkling innings.

“Fun,” Boone said afterward. “I just love watching him pitch. He’s such a good athlete, and you see the athleticism on the mound — the different ways he can get you out.”

The swing-and-a-miss was the fashion in which Fried (18-5) got most of his outs against the last-place Orioles. Mixing his fastball with a nasty changeups and a drop=down curveball, the lefty struck out everyone in the starting lineup at least once except for Gunnar Henderson.

“I was able both sides of the plate and had a real good feel for my changeup,” Fried said. “I’m feeling really good physically.”

The 13 strikeouts tied a career high and the 18 wins marked a career best for the former Atlanta standout, who signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with New York as a free agent in December.

So far, Fried is looking like a very good investment.

“I feel like he’s in a real good spot. He’s throwing the ball well,” Boone said. “He’s an ace, and he pitches like that. He’s had a phenomenal year to this point.”

And not just on the mound, either.

“The type of person and teammate he is, he’s everything you’d want in bringing someone in to be a featured guy in your rotation,” Boone noted.

The Orioles had no chance. Fried retired 12 straight after allowing a second-inning single to Coby Mayo, and struck out Tyler O’Neill with two on and two outs in the sixth.

“It was so tough. He just hammered down and away with that sinker,” Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “And he painted. That catcher’s setting up on the black and he’s hitting the glove most of the night. The changeup was really good. That is an ace right there without a doubt.”

The surging Yankees have won 17 of 24 to get within three games of first-place Toronto in the AL East. Come playoff time, Boone knows who he can turn to in a big game.

“He’s had a number of pretty impressive games this year,” Boone said. “This was really good, really efficient.”

And a total blast to watch from the Yankees dugout.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Boone said, “watching him when he’s in a rhythm like that.”

