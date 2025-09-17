Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » White Sox aim to…

White Sox aim to break 5-game skid, play the Orioles

The Associated Press

September 17, 2025, 11:18 PM

Baltimore Orioles (71-80, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-95, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-0, 2.31 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); White Sox: Martin Perez (1-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -129, White Sox +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox come into a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles as losers of five in a row.

Chicago has a 57-95 record overall and a 32-45 record at home. The White Sox have a 30-74 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Baltimore is 71-80 overall and 35-42 in road games. The Orioles have gone 39-65 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 62 RBIs while hitting .240 for the White Sox. Chase Meidroth is 14 for 33 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Jackson Holliday leads the Orioles with 17 home runs while slugging .394. Ryan Mountcastle is 9 for 40 with a double and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen White: 15-Day IL (hip), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Albert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (toe), Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up