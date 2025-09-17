White Sox aim to break 5-game skid, play the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (71-80, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-95, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-0, 2.31 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); White Sox: Martin Perez (1-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -129, White Sox +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox come into a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles as losers of five in a row.

Chicago has a 57-95 record overall and a 32-45 record at home. The White Sox have a 30-74 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Baltimore is 71-80 overall and 35-42 in road games. The Orioles have gone 39-65 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 62 RBIs while hitting .240 for the White Sox. Chase Meidroth is 14 for 33 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Jackson Holliday leads the Orioles with 17 home runs while slugging .394. Ryan Mountcastle is 9 for 40 with a double and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen White: 15-Day IL (hip), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Albert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (toe), Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

