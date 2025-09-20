Trevor Rogers’ historic season has been a bright spot for the last-place Orioles

In a season with few bright spots, Trevor Rogers is shining brilliantly for the Baltimore Orioles.

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season with few bright spots, Trevor Rogers is shining brilliantly for Baltimore.

The left-hander threw six scoreless innings Friday night, lowering his ERA to 1.35 as the Orioles topped the New York Yankees 4-2. New York managed only one hit off Rogers, who improved to 9-2 in 17 starts.

“I probably told you a few starts ago you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, other foot to drop. I don’t think we’re waiting anymore,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “I think this is kind of what he is and what he used to be, and I think he got his body healthy.”

Rogers won’t be close to qualifying for the ERA title, but among pitchers with over 100 innings, he has the fifth-best mark of the live ball era. He’s behind only Bob Gibson in 1968 (1.12 ERA), Ted Abernathy in 1967 (1.27), Red Munger in 1944 (1.34) and Bruce Sutter in 1977 (1.34).

The Orioles sent Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby — a couple of decently regarded prospects — to Miami for Rogers last season, and initially the trade looked like a disaster. Stowers became an All-Star this season. Rogers posted a 2.64 ERA for the Marlins in 2021, but that seemed a long time ago when he allowed 15 earned runs in his first 19 innings with Baltimore and was quickly sent to the minors.

“I actually just saw a memory on my phone of my wife and I hanging out in (an) Airbnb in Norfolk this time last year,” Rogers said, referencing the home of Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate. “I’m just thankful the Orioles have helped me turn my career around.”

Rogers is still just 27, and if he can be anywhere near this effective in 2026, Baltimore’s outlook will improve. The Orioles fell out of contention early this year thanks in part to poor pitching. Rogers didn’t join the team regularly until June, but he’s now had 15 straight starts allowing two runs or fewer, the longest run in the majors this year.

“Just feels like every time he steps out there it’s six, seven (innings), one run, no runs,” teammate Ryan Mountcastle said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Rogers struck out seven Friday, including Aaron Judge twice. A single by Austin Wells in the sixth was the only hit he allowed, although he was up to 106 pitches after that inning and came out.

“Obviously had a hard time mounting much against him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We did get him out of there, though.”

