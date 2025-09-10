Rookie catcher Samuel Basallo becoming the Orioles’ go-to guy for walk-off wins

Samuel Basallo has quickly morphed from the Baltimore Orioles' top prospect to the team's go-to guy for walk-off wins.

Baltimore Orioles' Samuel Basallo hits a two-run single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP/David J. Phillip)

Basallo delivered his second game-ending hit in five days on Tuesday night with a blooper down the left-field line that eluded sliding Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham, giving the Orioles a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh in 11 innings.

That followed the rookie catcher’s solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott last Friday night for a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles. The 433-foot shot to right-center field was the 21-year-old’s second big league homer and the Orioles’ first walk-off home run since Anthony Santander went deep last Sept 19 against San Francisco.

Basallo also knocked in the go-ahead run on a groundout in the 11th inning of the Orioles’ 4-3 win over Boston at Fenway Park on Aug. 19.

Basallo’s winner Tuesday didn’t travel nearly as far as his Friday blast and, initially, was in dispute.

The popup to left glanced off Pham’s glove, landed on the chalk in the outfield grass, and was called foul. After a replay review, it was ruled the ball touched Pham’s glove in fair territory. The hit knocked in Gunnar Henderson for Baltimore’s fourth walk-off win of the season and sixth victory in seven games.

“I was just happy,” Basallo said through an interpreter. “These are moments I’ve been dreaming about my whole life, so really just trying to take it all in and really just celebrating that moment exactly as if I hit the home run the other day.”

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said the team was confident the ball landed in fair territory.

“Looking at the replay, it was one of those deals where if they didn’t call it fair, I was going to throw a fit,” Mansolino said.

Basallo made a big splash after he was called up to the majors in mid-August. Less than a week into his MLB career, he agreed to a $67 million, eight-year deal with the Orioles. That long-term agreement was a record pre-arbitration deal for a catcher. It starts in 2026 and includes a team option for 2034. It has escalators based on awards and playing time at catcher and could be worth $88.5 million.

The Orioles’ payout seems to be paying off. Basallo stepped in to fill the void behind the plate when starter Adley Rutschman was placed on the injured list Aug. 21 with a strained right oblique.

After intially struggling and batting .190 from Aug. 17-31, Basallo has bumped his average up to .203 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 59 at-bats.

