Rookie Basallo’s walk off solo homer lifts Orioles past Dodgers 2-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Samuel Basallo hit a solo homer off Tanner Scott with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

It was his second homer since Saturday, on a 1-2 pitch that travelled 433 feet to right center field, lifting the Orioles to their second walk off win of the season. It was Basallo’s first career homer at Oriole Park. It was the Orioles’ first walk off home run since Anthony Santander last Sept 19 against San Francisco.

Dean Kremer and six relievers held the Dodgers to five hits. Kremer left after three hitless innings with right knee discomfort. He walked one and struck out four.

Yennier Cano (3-6) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Tanner Scott (1-3), the seventh Dodgers pitcher, took the loss.

Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings and Freddie Freeman hit his 19th homer, but Los Angeles lost its fourth in a row. The Dodgers are 4-13 in their last 17 games against teams with a losing record.

Ohtani stepped in for Tyler Glasnow, who was scratched with back stiffness. The five-time All-Star allowed three hits with one walk, striking out five.

Jackson Holliday scored the first Orioles run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.

Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing exited in the sixth inning with a right lower leg contusion after getting hit fouling off a pitch from Orioles right-hander Kade Strowd. Rushing was replaced by catcher Ben Rortvedt.

Key moment

Ohtani replaced Glasnow five hours before first pitch. Glasnow’s back stiffened Thursday night and manager Dave Roberts believes the right-hander will be able to return early next week.

Key stat

In a contest where the starters for each team were unable to complete four innings, the teams combined to use 13 pitchers in a game that took 3:01 to complete.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.82 ERA) opposes Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (8-2, 1.39) on Saturday. The Orioles will honor Hall of Famer Cal Ripken’s 30th anniversary of his 2,131st consecutive games played on Sept. 6, 1995, passing Yankees legend Lou Gehrig.

