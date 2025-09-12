Orioles left-hander Rogers leaves start at Toronto after 5 innings because of sore toe

Baltimore Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers his start Friday night against Toronto after five innings because of a sore toe on his left foot.

TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers left his start Friday night against Toronto after five innings because of a sore big toe toe on his left foot.

Rogers allowed one unearned run and three hits. He walked a season-high four and struck out six. Lefty Dietrich Enns replaced Rogers in the sixth.

“Very, very frustrating,” Rogers said. “I felt really good today. Just very frustrating that I couldn’t continue to go out and compete for my guys out there.”

Rogers said he’s been dealing with intermittent pain because of a blood blister underneath his toenail for the past couple of months.

“I couldn’t really tell you which exact pitch it was but it kind of flared up on me,” Rogers said. “It just was really hard to put pressure on the foot. In the past it has gone away. For whatever reason, it just lingered and my command suffered.”

Rogers walked the bases loaded in the third but escaped when Alejandro Kirk grounded out.

Rogers is 8-2 with a 1.43 ERA in 16 games. Baltimore came in 12-3 when Rogers starts. He hasn’t lost since Aug. 1 against the White Sox.

“I thought he threw the ball good,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “I think the nail was probably bugging him for a couple of innings. He kind of fought through for a little bit.”

An All-Star with Miami in 2021, Rogers was traded to Baltimore on July 30, 2024. He said he’s been receiving treatment on the blood blister and expects to make his next start.

“It’s just been very tough to try and force it out of the toenail,” Rogers said. “It’s trying to play a waiting game but also pitch every five or six days and not irritate it. I shouldn’t see this affecting my next start at all.”

